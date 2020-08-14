Baryen Munich thrashed an out of sorts Barcelona 8-2 in a one sided UEFA Champions League quater-final clash on Friday.

The monumental clash lived up to its billing when Baryen took thr lead as early as the 4th minute, Thomas Muller’s left-footed strike beating Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona restored parity in bizarre circumstances 3 minutes later, David Alaba beat his own goalkeeper Manuel Neur in an attempt to clear Jodi Alba’s cross from the left frank.

The Bavarians restored their advantage in the 20th minute, a well-worked move was finished off by Croatian Ivan Pericic.

Serge Gnabry made it 3-1four minutes later, finishing off Muller’s chip with a half-volley as Hans -Dieter Flick’s men activated cruise control.

It went from bad to worse for Barca on the half hour mark, as Muller got his brace when he reacted quicker than Clement Lenglet to pounce on a Joshua Kimmich cross for the Bavarians’ 4th.

4-1 at the half time interval, with Baryen one foot in the semi-finals.

Luis Suarez restored some hope for Quique Setien’s men just after the restart; his brilliant strike making it 4-2.

It was soon to be goals galore for the German Bundesliga champions, as Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski got on the scoresheet; before Philippe Coutinho added to Barca’s misery with a late brace.

