Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has been cleared to attend his late brother Prince’s burial tomorrow.

Prince died in Harare on Wednesday and will be buried in Zvimba tommorow.

Tino arrived in the country with his wife Sharon and went straight into quarantine as per stipulated Covid-19 guidelines but it has since emerged that he has been cleared to attend the burial.

Details as to the criteria used in clearing him are however still sketchy.

