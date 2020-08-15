Willard Katsande has been dropped to the bench as Kaizer Chiefs play Polokwane City this afternoon.

The Amakhosi stand-in captain was not at the top of his form in the previous game against Bidvest Wits and was showing some rust from the long break.

George Chigova is also starting from the bench for City. The goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to Cyril Chibwe even before the campaign was suspended.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat is the only Zimbabwean on the line-up.

The game is set for Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 15:30.

Here are teams:

Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Manyama, Baccus, Billiat, Kambole, Nurkovic.

Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Mphahlele, Katsande, Moleko, Ngcobo, Zulu, Mashishe, Sifama.

City XI: Chibwe, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nkili, Denis, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mgomezulu, Maluleke, Anas.

Subs: Chigova, Semenya, Buthelezi, Manaka, Mashumba, Tlolane, Musona, Motloung, Booi.

