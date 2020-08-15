Three Zimbabwean players – Danny Phiri, Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga are starting in the first XI of Golden Arrows against Stellenbosch this afternoon.

Ovidy Karuru will also feature in the game with the Stellies looking to move more points clear of the relegation zone. They are currently three points above in the 11th position.

Arrows on the other hand are fighting to remain in the top 8 and could move into seventh place with a victory from today’s match. Goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda is on the bench as Sifiso Mlungwana plays in goals.

In the AmaZulu vs Baroka game, Talent Chawapiwa is starting in the Usuthu line-up while his team-mate Butholezwe Ncube is not in the squad.

Ncube recently recovered from an injury, and his absence could be due to match fitness.

In the Baroka first XI, goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze is featuring in the match.

Kick-off for both encounters is at 13:30 CAT.

Here is how the teams are lined up:

Stellenbosch: Langeveldt, Mobbie, van Heerden, de Goede, Robertson, Sinkala, Johannes, Scott, Karuru, de Preez, Skelem

Subs: Msengi, Isaacs, Moon, Bergman, Ndlovu, Moroole, Mbekile, Matsi, Pool.

Arrows: Mlungwana, Dlamini, Sibisi, Mathiane, Lunga, Phiri, Dube, Makhubela, Mtshali, Mutizwa, Lamola.

Subs: Sibanda, Ndlovu, Nkombelo, Zuke, Conco, Sibiya,Khwela, Sabelo, Parusnath.

AmaZulu: Boshoff, Masilela, Xoki, Booysen, M.Gumede, Darpoh, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Chawapihwa, Ntuli.

Subs: Mzimela, Khumalo, Sikhakhane, Mabiliso, Ncobeni, Lacny, Magaqa, Mfan’fikile, De Jong.

Baroka: Chipezeze, Farmer, Sampson, Mahangwahaya, Makume, Makgopa, Mosele, Sibiya, Nguse, Phiri Jr., Mogale.

Subs: Dlamini, Madondo, Masiya, Selemela, Mbulu, Kgoetyane, Kambala, Mgaga, Ngubane.

