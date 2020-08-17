Prince Dube has officially been unveiled at Tanzanian side Azam FC after passing his medical on Monday.

The club announced in a statement, saying: “Zimbabwe’s international striker, Prince Dube, has passed medical tests ready to join Azam FC ahead of the next season.”

🔴 MEDICAL PASSED 🔴

Mshambuliaji wa kimataifa wa Zimbabwe, Prince Dube, amefuzu vipimo vya afya tayari kujiunga na @azamfc, kuelekea msimu ujao.#WeAreAzamFC #TimuBoraBidhaaBora pic.twitter.com/I7AFXc53pD — Azam FC (@azamfc) August 17, 2020

Dube is joining the club in after leaving Highlanders FC, less than six months before the expiry of his contract.

He will play along with former Bosso team-mate Bruce Kangwa and midfielder Never Tigere who moved to the side in January this year.

