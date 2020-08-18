Barcelona have named Dutchman Ronald Koeman as the club’s new head coach. Koeman replaces Quique Setien who was sacked following the clubs 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich.

Announcing the decision during an interview with Barca TV club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said, “We have a sports crisis, not institutional”

“The responsibility for 2-8 is shared between the dressing room and the board”

“Koeman will be the coach of Barça” “The easiest thing would be to resign but I am not doing it because of responsibility with the club he added.

