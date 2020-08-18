The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has revealed plans to build basic stadiums and a new head office.

The association approved the projects at an Executive Meeting that was held in Harare on Monday.

The news comes at a time the local football is facing infrastructure issues, which is causing national teams to rent facilities during camps. The Zifa Village in Mt Hampden is in a dire state, and there have been no efforts to upgrade it in recent years.

The head offices along Livingstone Avenue in Harare are also in bad condition.

The previous administration, under Philip Chiyangwa, dumped the premises and moved to Chisipite but the association relocated back following the appointment of a new executive under Felton Kamambo.

Meanwhile, other resolutions at the meeting include engaging affiliates and stakeholders for the development and growth of football in the country, allocation of the COVID-19 funds and the way forward on the safe return to football activities.

Comments

comments