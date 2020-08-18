Kaitano Tembo has resigned to losing one of his top players at SuperSport United – Aubrey Modiba – who is wanted by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians have been chasing the signature of the 24-year-old for some time, and United are now willing to allow him to leave the club.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tembo said the club is releasing the midfielder to ballance their financial books

He said: “It has to do with our situation in the club, and if you look at a player like Aubrey, a lot of clubs have been after him.

“It is no surprise because he is a player with a lot of quality and we also have to balance the books as well. You cannot deny him that opportunity to further his career. We will always try to support him.

“If it happens, we will gladly accept that, and he will go with our blessing because he is a really good player, and he has done well for us, and he has never given us any problems.

” It will be sad to lose him, but at the same time we have to start to think ahead, and he has to think about his future as well. It is football, players come and go,” Tembo added.

