The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) says it’s yet to come up with a way forward on the return of football in the country after the initial plans were affected by the lockdown extension last month.

The association, together with the Premier Soccer League, had agreed to start the 2020 season around the August/September period, but the government upheld the restrictions following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Replying to a question by a football fan on Twitter, Zifa said they are still consulting other stakeholders on the safe return of football.

“The return date of football competitions has not been determined yet,” the association responded.

“ZIFA is consulting stakeholders with the help of health, safety and security experts on the best way to play again.

“If it’s safe, a proposal will be presented to the government for clearance.”

The 2020 season was supposed to kick-off at the end of April but failed after the Castle Lager Challenge Cup, featured between the league champions and the Chibuku Super Cup winners, which serves as curtain-raiser to the campaign.

