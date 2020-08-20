The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2020/21 season.
Champions Liverpool will play Leeds United at home in their opening game of the campaign on 12 September before facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a week later.
Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa will not be in action on the opening weekend as their game against Manchester City is one of the two matches postponed.
The postponements are due to City and Manchester United’s involvement in the Champions League and Europa respectively.
Here are the Matchday 1 fixtures:
Postponed
Burnley v Man Utd
Man City v Aston Villa
Saturday 12 September
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Monday 14 September
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.