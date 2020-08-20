The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2020/21 season.

Champions Liverpool will play Leeds United at home in their opening game of the campaign on 12 September before facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a week later.

Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa will not be in action on the opening weekend as their game against Manchester City is one of the two matches postponed.

The postponements are due to City and Manchester United’s involvement in the Champions League and Europa respectively.

Here are the Matchday 1 fixtures:

Postponed

Burnley v Man Utd

Man City v Aston Villa

Saturday 12 September

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds United

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Monday 14 September

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

