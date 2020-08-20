It has been over seven months since nomadic Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarušić was named Warriors coach by the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

Owing the Covid-19 pandemic, the Croat has not overseen a single game on the Warriors dugout, with the few training sessions he had with the local-based players in preparation for the would-be postponed CHAN finals the closest anyone got to have a glimpse of what he is capable of.

Fans, even the Warriors stars themselves, have been kept guessing on how Logarušić believes football should be played, with everybody cluesless as to when his tenure will begin.

That all changed yesterday however, as the dates for the Warriors’ Afcon qualifiers against Algeria were announced.

Logarušić will lead the Warriors on his first mission to Algeria for a potentially explosive Group H clash with the defending champions during the November international break which starts on the 9th.

They will host the Desert Foxes in the return encounter before the 17th of November, with uncertainty still hovering over the venue of the clash as CAF is still to lift the ban on all local stadiums.

Loga, as many are now preferring to call the Croat due to the difficulties in pronouncing his first name, faces a mammoth task to begin his tenure on a high, as what stands in his way is a star-sudden Algeria, in their own backyard.

Logarušić is currently in his native Croatian but just like Wyclef Jean, he is gone till November; his moment of truth is imminent.

