SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is targeting a return to African football after missing qualification to the inter-club competitions last term.

United were last in action in the Confederation Cup last year but could not produce a better performance than the previous one and were knocked out in the second round.

The Pretoria-based side is currently in the third position and needs to maintain that spot to qualify for the Confederation Cup.

Speaking to the media this week, Tembo said: “I would want to go back to Africa irrespective of what happened. If we finish third I would gladly want to play in Africa so that we can expose our youngsters to those conditions.”

SuperSport United is left with four games to finish the season and will face Black Leopards, Orlando Pirates, Barako and wrap-up their season against Cape Town City.

