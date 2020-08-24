Zifa president Felton Kamambo is set to appear before the court on Tuesday 25 August on alleged bribery charges.

The association boss is being accused of bribing councillors to win the votes in the 2018 elections which propelled him to the Zifa presidency, dethroning Philip Chiyangwa.

Kamambo got 35 votes against 24 from Chiyangwa who decided against taking the voting into the second round.

Police national spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, has told The Herald that they have since finalised their investigations and submitted a docket to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“I can confirm that police were investigating allegations of bribery and they submitted a docket to the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Nyathi.

“Since this case is now before the courts, I shall make no further comments.”

