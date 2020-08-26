Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni is no longer on the books of ABSA Premiership side Maritzburg United, it has emerged.

The 27-year-old joined the Team of Choice from Harare giants CAPS United in July last year but his debut season in the South African top-flight has been hampened by injuries.

His future at the Pietermaritzburg side has been uncertain for a while, with South African media reporting at some point that he was going to be shown the exit door.

Well-placed sources in South Africa have revealed to Soccer24 that the former Highlanders captain parted ways with Maritzburg before the ABSA Premiership returned from the Covid-19 enforced break.

Details of the separation are sketchy, so are those of his next destination.

