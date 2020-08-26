Lionel Messi wants to join Manchester City should he leave Barcelona, according to Esporte reporter Marcelo Bechler.

Barca confirmed on Tuesday that Messi wants to leave the club after growing frustrated with the situation. The player sent a document requesting that they let him go and use the clause that he had agreed in his last contract by which states he can go for free.

Following the news, he has now been linked with City and is said to have already talked to manager Pep Guardiola as the duo look to reunite in the Premier League.

And a report by ESPN furthers states that the former EPL champions are crunching the numbers to work out if they would be able to sign the 33-year old without breaching Financial Fair Play rules if he becomes available.

