Itumeleng Khune’s absence in the Kaizer Chiefs squad since his recovery from shoulder and groin injuries is due to fitness issues and an alleged rift with coach Ernst Middendorp, according to Soccer Laduma.

The 33-year-old spent over a year struggling with the injuries and fully recovered six months ago, but he is yet to make the matchday squad after the restart of the campaign.

The lack of fitness has seen Khune dropped as the fourth choice goalkeeper behind Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen.

The publication also claims the skipper’s situation has worsened because of an alleged rift between him and the coach.

And hopes of playing in any of the remaining matches of the 2019/20 campaign have become slim.

The fall-out is believed to have started in December when Middendorp suggested that Khune was going to spend two months on the sidelines after picking up an injury, but the medical team saw no issue, and he was declared fit.

