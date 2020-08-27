France national team coach Didier Deschamps has announced his squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

The games will take place on the 5th and 8th of September respectively.

The selection include several regular names that include captain Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandez, N’Golo Kanté, Raphaël Varane, Olivier Giroud , Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann.

Making his return to the squad is Moussa Sissoko, Adrien Rabiot and Anthony Martial.

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced in the France squad by Eduardo Camavinga.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Clément Lenglet (FC Barcelona), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Lucas Digne (Everton), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Attackers: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille)

Comments

comments