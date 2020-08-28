The Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) General Secretary Abdelmounaïm Bah has explained how Zimbabwean representatives in the inter-club competitions will be picked in the event the local season is cancelled.

The 2020 campaign is yet to start after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The PSL had set August/September period for the possible kick-off but after the government extended the lockdown, the games now look to start beyond the proposed time.

However, several factors will be considered to set a new date, and with most stadiums in a poor state and the rain season coming, there is a chance the league would be cancelled if the delay is extended.

In that way, Caf has proposed a solution which will see Zimbabwe sending their representatives without holding the campaign.

Speaking on the Cosafa Show this week, Bah said the PSL could engage the same team that played in the previous season of the inter-club competitions.

“What we were proposing is planned in the (Caf) regulations,” he said. “We will leave it to the federations to engage with the clubs.

“For instance, if the season is cancelled, they will engage the same team as last year.”

The proposal means FC Platinum who are set to represent Zimbabwe in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League will make another appearance in the next edition should the 2020 local season is not played.

