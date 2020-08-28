Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Thiago Silva on a free transfer from PSG.

The Brazilian centre-back signed a one-year contract, with the club having the option extending it with a further 12 months.

Speaking after completing the deal, Silva said: “I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

The 35 year-old’s arrival follows this week’s signings of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, and Malang Sarr on a free transfer but will be on loan in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are now working to finalise the deal of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen that will take their summer spending beyond £220million. Other new signings include forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

No related posts.