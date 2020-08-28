Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Thiago Silva on a free transfer from PSG.

The Brazilian centre-back signed a one-year contract, with the club having the option extending it with a further 12 months.

Speaking after completing the deal, Silva said: “I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

The 35 year-old’s arrival follows this week’s signings of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, and Malang Sarr on a free transfer but will be on loan in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are now working to finalise the deal of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen that will take their summer spending beyond £220million. Other new signings include forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

