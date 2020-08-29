Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape is set to join Real Betis Academy as one of the head coaches, NewZimbabwe.com reports.

The Academy will start operating in Harare from October if the coronavirus pandemic allows. The project is in partnership with local sports agency Athletes Sphere Management (ASM).

Murape is part of the selected technical team, and his appointment will be confirmed soon. Betis is expected to name a technical director who will work with the local coaches.

The website also claims the Academy will engage some retired local footballers during mentorship programmes for the youngsters.

Meanwhile, the developments will mark Murape’s return to mainstream football management after leaving his assistant coach post at Dynamos at the start of last season.

The gaffer, who has also served as a junior team coach at DeMbare, has been working as head coach of the soccer programme at Borrowdale Brooke-based The Heritage School.

Comments

comments