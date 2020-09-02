Khama Billiat has ended his goal drought by opening the scoring in the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chiefs.

The Zimbabwean had last hit the back of the net almost a year ago and faced criticism in recent weeks for failing to live up to expectations.

Billiat netted his second goal of the season minutes minutes into the match.

Here is his goal:

#AbsaPrem – GOAL: Kaizer Chiefs have taken the lead at Orlando Stadium. Khama Billiat pokes home, it’s advantage Amakhosi. Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/IYwHvTkAe1 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 2, 2020

