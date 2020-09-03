Warriors goalkeepers George Chigova and Elvis Chipezeze face a tough test to stay in the ABSA Premiership as their teams Polokwane City and Baroka’s lives are hanging by a thread.

Bottom-placed City, also home to Zimbabwean forwards Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba, have amassed a paltry 25 points from 29 matches in a campaign in which they have struggled and even a win their last game against Bidvest Wits on Saturday might not save them from the chop.

They were hammered 0-3 by title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, a result which virtually sealed their fate.

Chipezeze’s Baroka on the other hand are 15th on the table on 28 points and face a litmus test to survive.

They host log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday and need to win and hope that both Black Leopards and AmaZulu lose their games, against Sundowns and Highlands Park respectively.

