Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes Warriors star Khama Billiat worked hard in Wednesday’s victory over Chippa United.

Amakhosi moved to within touching distance on the 2019/20 ABSA Premiership title with the win, thanks to a Billiat strike, the Zimbabwean’s first goal in a year and only the second this season.

Middendorp believes apart from scoring the winner, Billiat toiled against the Chilli Boys.

“Khama worked his ass off providing metres in terms of working for the team. That cost a lot of energy too,” the German said when asked about the fitness question in his side ahead of the decisive clash with Baroka on Saturday.

“I hope everybody will be available, refreshed with a view to Saturday’s game,” he added.

Table-topping Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are tied on 56 points heading into the final round of fixtures, with a plus three goal difference separating the two sides.

