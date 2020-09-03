Tinotenda Kadewere is now back in training after missing the opening weekend in the French Ligue following the death of his brother.

The Warriors international travelled back to Zimbabwean to attend the funeral last month and had to spend a couple of weeks on compassionate leave.

He has rejoined the squad and took part in his first session on Thursday.

Tino Kadewere is back in training 💪pic.twitter.com/ESCZKAQimM — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 3, 2020

Lyon’s next match is against Bordeaux on the 11th of September after the international break. The team has only played one game in the 2020/21 season, a 4-1 victory over Dijon last Friday.

