The Zimbabwe Government feels CAF will pardon the country and allow the Warriors to host Algeria in the Afcon Qualifier that has been rescheduled to November.

Zimbabwe was banned from hosting any international games due to the depleted state of the stadiums.

Efforts to get the venues in better shape have been underway for some time, but the issue of bucket seats will be a hurdle for the country to get clearance from the continental football body.

However, the government are hoping CAF could waive the requirement for the bucket seats as no fans are expected for the match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Herald, Deputy Minister of Sport, Tino Machakaire, said: “We are hoping that we can get a waiver from CAF, and be allowed to use the National Sports Stadium, without bucket seats.

“We have been severely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, and we weren’t able to procure some of the material needed for the renovations.

“But, we have already resumed work, and it looks very promising, and we hope CAF will allow the stadium to host the match against Algeria in November.

“At the moment, I can’t state in certain terms whether we will be able to install bucket seats around the stadium before the Algeria game, but we will try to push towards that end.”

Meanwhile, the major focus is on the National Sports Stadium after the Barbourfields in Bulawayo was declared unsuitable to host first-tier international matches even if it gets the required upgrade.

