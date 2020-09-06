The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) has pledged to assist the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to find the missing Afcon trophy which they received a decade ago after winning the competition on three successive occasions.

Former deputy president of EFA Ahmed Shobeir announced last week that the priceless piece has gone missing.

The discovery was made after plans were unveiled to create a museum at the association’s headquarters, which would feature the trophy and the national team’s kits.

Investigations in the matter have already started and CAF has promised to help.

“CAF has learnt with shock reports of missing AFCON trophies from the Egyptian Football Association secretariat.

” Our doors are open and the EFA can count on our support in the search for the priceless memorabilia,” the football body said in a statement.

Egypt received the trophy permanently after winning it in 2006, 07 and in 2010.

