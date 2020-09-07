Guinea-Bissau born winger Ansu Fati became the youngest ever scorer for Spain after netting a superb strike in the 4-0 victory against Ukraine on Sunday.
The Barcelona youngster broke the long-standing record when he was just 17 years and 311 days old. He started and played the entire Nations League match and also won a penalty within two minutes that Sergio Ramos converted.
Ramos got another one before the half-hour while Ferran Torress completed the victory later on in the second half.
Here is Fati’s goal which broke a 95-year old record in Spain:
✅ Full debut
✅ Spain's youngest-ever scorer
17-year-old Ansu Fati is a special player, how good is this strike 🇪🇸⭐️
Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/1i0FFdfp27
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 6, 2020
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.