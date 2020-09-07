The future of Zimbabwean trio of Walter Musona, Charlton Mashumba and goalkeeper George Chigova at Polokwane City is in doubt following the news that the club is going to face serious financial problems.

City were relegated from the South African top-flight after finishing on the bottom of the table in the 2019/20 season.

The Limpopo-based side’s annual grants from the PSL are set to drop by 80% as they begin a new life in the lower division and according to reports, the club will have to sell some of their key players who are earning high salaries to adjust their budget.

It’s also understood that the low budget will also affect foreign players whose salaries are a bit high. It’s either they will be forced to take a pay-cut or look for new clubs.

Chigova’s contract expired at the end of the season and chances that he will be handed another deal are now low.

Musona didn’t see much of the action in the last campaign, managing just one goal in eighteen outings across all competitions.

Mashumba still has two more years on his contract but the pay cut might force him out.

