Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as defending champions Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League Group C clash on Tuesday.
In so doing, the 35-year-old reached 100 goals in international football with a stupendous free-kick in the first half, before getting to 101 when he completed his brace later in the game.
The Five-time World Player of the Year is the only the second male player in history to reach a century of international goals, the other one being Iranian Ali Daei (109).
He (Ronaldo) needs just eight goals to reach Daei’s record.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.