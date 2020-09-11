Celebrated football commentator Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika has challenged the country’s most followed clubs Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United to honor legends of the game whilst they are still alive.

The veteran broadcaster’s suggestion comes at a time when the welfare of football legends in the country is in a deplorable state, with former Dynamos skipper Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga at some point voicing his concern over that issue.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter in the wake of army side Black Rhinos honoring the legendary Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa on his 62nd birthday recently, Mabika urged the country’s traditional giants to follow suit.

“Thumbs up to Black Rhinos on their recent honoring of one of their living legends, the great Stix Mutizwa. Way to go! Lets all look forward to giants like Bosso. De Mbare, Kepekepe doing the same. Lets honour these superstars while they are still alive and kicking kani nhai!,” he wrote.

