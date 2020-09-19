Former Zimbabwe international Lazurus Muhoni believes lack of friendly matches is a big blow for the national team ahead of the Algeria games and it will be very difficult for them to do well under such circumstances.

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board ruled out the possibility of the Warriors having any on friendlies before the Algeria games slated for November, something which Muhoni feels is a setback.

“Despite the fact that we are in a difficult time where there is the coronavirus, Zifa should at least organise one or two friendly matches for the team,” Muhoni told NewsDay.

“If not, we’ll have to accept that we have slim chances of progressing because of ill-preparedness.

“The friendly would make it easier for our coach who is new and foreign to get a better understanding of the players and also for him to establish combinations rather than the see-as-you-go approach we are taking.

“Even a school student cannot go into a final examination without preparing and expect to pass. Likewise we must do that so that our coach gets to combine the players that could be at his disposal,” he added.

