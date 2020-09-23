Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is on the verge of leaving the club, with Atletico Madrid set to be his destination.

The Uruguayan, who is third on the Catalan giants’ all time leading goal scorers’ chart, was told by new coach Ronald Koeman that he is not in the plans for the Dutchman’s debut season and beyond.

Italian champions Juventus were at some point said to be interested, with Suarez even reported to have taken a test to obtain the Italian passport, but Atletico appear to be the favorites to sign the player now.

Spanish media was awash with reports that Suarez left the Barcelona training ground in tears on Wednesday after saying goodbye to his teammates, with the Madrid-based side believed to have already reached an agreement with the Barca board for the player’s transfer.

