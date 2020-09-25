Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi came off the bench to score his third goal of the season for Hangzhou Greentown in the Chinese League One on Thursday night.

Greentown played out a 2-2 stalemate with Meizhou Haka and the big striker was introduced in the second half with the scoreline at 1-1.

He thought he had scored the winner for his side, but his 90th minute strike was cancelled deep into stoppage time by Meizhou’s Lonsana Doumbouya.

The goal is Mushekwi’s third of the season after he opened his account with a brace last week.

