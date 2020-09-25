Luis Suarez has completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, signing a two-year contract.

The 33-year old is joining Madrid on a free transfer after he agreed to terminate his contract with Barca following the arrival of new coach Ronald Koeman. He had one more year to run on his contract at Camp Nou.

Atleti, however, will pay the Catalans up to six million euros ($7 million) in bonuses.

“I feel I’m capable of continuing to compete in this league,” Suarez said.

“When Barca told me they weren’t counting on me, there were many calls, many offers, but I was able to go to a team that can compete as equals with two great teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid. I had no doubts.”

Suarez departs Barcelona as their second-highest goal-scorer of all time, having scored 198 goals since signing from Liverpool in 2014.

