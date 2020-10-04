Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Manqoba Mngqithi & Rhulani Mokwena as Joint Head coaches.

The pair worked under Pitso Mosimane and replaces him following his departure last week to join Al Ahly.

According to the club, the appointment of Mngqithi will see him “prevail when there isn’t consensus”.

Sundowns president Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the Technical Team that were crowned Champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in South Africa.

“The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches.

“Manqoba, Rhulani and the Technical Team at Sundowns will focus on defending the PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50th anniversary.

“They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004, which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African Continent.”

