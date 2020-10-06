Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere will miss the Warriors’ friendly game against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on October 11.

The forward’s name was not on the list of players confirmed by his club – Lyon – that have been called up for international duty during the FIFA break.

The French side announced on Monday that over a dozen of its stars would fly out to feature for their countries.

Kadewere’s absence follows news that the Warriors technical is in a quandary after several more players based in Europe pulled out of the team.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa and QPR striker Macauley Bonne are said to be among those that have excused themselves, while some clubs rejected the requests for player release after receiving them late.

Comments

comments