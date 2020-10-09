FC Platinum have been given the green light to start group training ahead of the CAF Champions League 2020/21 season.

The Platinum Boys are representing the country in the inter-club competition, but their preparations were affected by coronavirus lockdown which prevented them from holding sessions as a team since May.

The club made a request to the government to be exempted from the regulations, and the permission was granted on Thursday.

FC Platinum confirmed the development: “The green light has been granted for the resumption of group training ahead of the CAF Champions League assignment under strict COVID Regulations, a move the Club embraces with much exhilaration as well as caution.”

The 2020/21 Champions League is set to 27 November 2020.

