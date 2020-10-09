FC Platinum have announced the departure of assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe on a mutual agreement.

New coach Pieter de Jongh reportedly requested the club to release him as he wanted to bring in Highlanders assistant coach Mandla Mpofu.

De Jongh and Mpofu worked together at Bosso last year before the former signed with the Platinum Boys at the start of this year.

The club confirmed the development in a statement on Friday: “FC Platinum wishes to announce the departure of Assistant Coach, Lizwe Sweswe from the team through a mutual separation agreement.

“Lizwe has been with the team for the past four(4) years, and the Club would like to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the achievement of the Club objectives.”

Sweswe was the club’s head coach on an interim basis in the last half of the previous campaign and managed to steer the team to League Championship success. He also took guided it to the Champions League group stage.

Comments

comments