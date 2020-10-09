Azam FC striker Prence Dube has won the Tanzanian Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September.

The Zimbabwean only arrived in East Africa in August ahead of the 2020/21 season from Highlanders. He featured in four games during the month, scoring three vital goals and provided an assist to help the team maintain a perfect start.

Dube’s tally includes a brace he bagged in the 2-0 win against Coastal Union plus his 90th-minute strike that sank Prisons FC. The 23-year old has gone on to net two more goals in his overall campaign thus far, to lead the scoring chart with five goals and two assists.

The accolade is his first since his arrival in the league.

Meanwhile, Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba took home the best coach of the month award.

Comments

comments