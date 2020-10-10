Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza is already training DStv Premiership newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club (TTM), Soccer24 has established.

Negotiations between the representatives of the former Warriors captain and the Limpopo-based outfit, who bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits in June, have been going on for weeks.

It has now emerged that Mapeza is already conducting training sessions with the players at TTM, pending an official announcement by the club.

Well-placed sources in South Africa say Mapeza has been overseeing training sessions since last week, in preparation for the MTN 8 showdown against Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United, slated for the 17th of October.

This is Mapeza’s second spell in the South African top-flight.

He was in charge of Port Elizabeth-based side Chippa United, the club whose survival in the 2019/20 league season is largely-credited to him.

The former FC Platinum coach resigned as the Chilli Boys gaffer under mysterious circumstances in January and has been out of the dugout ever since.

