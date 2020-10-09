The Zimbabwe national team is now set to fly to Malawi after ZIFA made a U-turn on their travel arrangements.

The Warriors will take on Malawi in an international friendly and had been scheduled to leave for the plus 600km journey by bus today.

However, the move was widely criticized by fans and the Football Players Union (FUZ) who expressed their concern on the welfare of the players.

According to sources within the Warriors camp as Fastjet chartered plane is in the process of being secured and is expected to leave on Saturday, with plans understood to be at an advanced stage.

