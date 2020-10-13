CAF has officially confirmed the venue for the Warriors’ home encounter against Algeria next month.

The game will be played on home soil after the continental body approved National Sports Stadium as the venue.

The country was at risk of hosting the game elsewhere, possibly in South Africa, due to a ban on all local stadiums.

However, the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise as the encounter was suspended, giving more time to the authorities to make extensive renovations for the Harare stadium.

Only a few areas didn’t get the touch-ups with the installation of bucket seats the major issue, but CAF approved the venue to host the Warriors’ next game in the Afcon Qualifiers.

The approval followed after the government wrote to the football body asking for pardon since the game will be played behind closed.

The match will happen on 16 November after the away fixture at 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers on 12 November.

