Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Arsenal.

The midfielder picked up an injury during Belgium’s 2-1 defeat to England in the Nations League last weekend.

“The squad have come back a little better than the previous time. Unfortunately, Kevin is out, but the rest of the players came back well,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s much but the next games I think he will be out, but we will see day by day how he is going on.”

Should he fails to recover soon, De Bruyne will miss City’s other upcoming games in the coming week that include the home game against Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday and a league trip to West Ham on the following Saturday.

