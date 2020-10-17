Terrence Dzvukamanja has been named in Orlando Pirates’ starting XI for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Cape Town City this evening.

The Zimbabwean forward is one of the twin strikers, along with Gabadinho Mhango, in a 4-4-2 formation.

The game marks his debut appearance for the club after sealing the transfer early in the month. He joined the Soweto giants on a three-year deal after leaving the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

Other ex-Wits players Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are also in the line-up.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Pirates XI: Sandilands, Jooste, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza, Ndlovu, Makaringe, Motshwari, Hotto, Pule, Mhango, Dzvukamanja.

Subs: Mpontshane, Jele, Monyane, Tlolane, Mntambo, Makgaka, Lorch, Dlamini, Lepasa

City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Mkhize, Fielies, Mobara, Edmilson, Mokeke, Nodada, Roberts, Mdantsane, Martin, Lakay.

Subs: Anderson, Mashego, Cupido, Makola, Kewuti, Morris, Potouridis.

