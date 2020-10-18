Silas Songani has returned to FC Platinum after his move to Sudanese giants Al Hilal failed.

The forward left the country last month with football agent George Deda, who was facilitating the transfer, and spent some weeks training with the North Africans.

According to Sunday News, the deal was not signed as no agreement could be reached between Hilal and FC Platinum.

And Songani has already re-joined the Platinum Boys squad as they prepare for the CAF Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Last Jesi was unveiled as Al Hilal player three weeks ago after signing a three-year contract from Manica Diamonds. His transfer reportedly worth $80,000.

