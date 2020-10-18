Azam have dismissed the reports suggesting that Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca have made a US$1 million offer to secure Prince Dube.

Speaking to Daily News Tanzania, Azam communications officer Thabit Zakaria said no team, including Raja Casablanca, has approached them for the services of the striker.

The Azam official said: “We haven’t received any formal offer from Raja Casablanca, and we contacted his agent who also confirmed he didn’t receive any offer for his player.

“We as a club we can’t afford to lose him now since his absence can damage our team’s machinery.”

Zakaria added that they are open to start negotiations but only during the transfer window.

“We have heard of the price they want to pay us for him, and the sum is really huge, but we can’t accept it since the transfer window has been closed so it will be hard to replace him.

“If they are serious about him they should wait until the coming mini-transfer window then we will be willing to open negotiations and once the terms are reached they will have him,” he said.

Dube has been on fire since arriving in Tanzania in August, scoring six league goals in six games. He was also named Tanzania Premier League’s September Player of the Month.

