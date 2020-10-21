Premier Soccer League returnees Bulawayo City have confirmed that three members of their team have tested positive for coronavirus.

The players and staff were tested on Thursday last week in a routine check as the team starts preparations ahead of the return of football.

In a statement released yesterday, City didn’t disclose the names of the affected members.

The statement read: “Bulawayo City Football Club players and staffers undertook PCR testing on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

“From the exercise, we are reliably informed by the City Department of Health Services that three tested positive and have been secured.

“In line with public health information data protection, and data privacy having been taken into consideration, we await receipt of the official test results, we, therefore, are unable to disclose the names of the affected individuals.

“We have encouraged affected individuals to follow local protocols by self-isolating and working with health officials.”

Meanwhile, the Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, approved the return of football in the country last week.

The sport was last played in April before it was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. The 2020 league campaign had not started by then with only the Castle Challenge Cup played.

A proposal from the PSL will see the games played in a mini-league format inside bio-bubble environment.

