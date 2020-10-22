Terrence Dzvukamanja failed to win the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament gong at the PSL Awards held on Thursday.

The forward was the only Zimbabwean shortlisted and lost the battle to Victor Letsoalo of Bloemfontein Celtic.

He scored six goals in four games in the competition as he helped the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to reach the semifinal.

Letsoalo will pocket R150,000 for winning the accolade.

Here are the winner at SA PSL Awards:



MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

TKO Player of the Tournament:

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Victor Letsoalo (Bloem Celtic)

More to follow.

