Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was in goal as Baroka beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership over the weekend and had a good display between the sticks.

Watch his brilliant save in the second half below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGxAd-3jg2Hz2TCfzsaa7pCUlunFEXg4jtkw_s0/?igshid=6a5pnofg6fha

