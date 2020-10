Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumelang Khune has been included in the 25-man squad of South Africa for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Sao Tome.

The 33-year old has been out of the squad for almost two years after suffering a long term injury.

The first match will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 13 November 2020 (kick-off 19h00) while the away match will take place three days later (16 November 2020).

Here is the full squad announced by coach Molefi Ntseki.

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC), Ronwen William (Supersport United), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Bongani Zungu (Rangers) , Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Percy Tau (Anderlecht), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Cincinnati), Luther Singh (Sporting Braga), Dean Furman (Carlisle United)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus – (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

